BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Each day of kickoff week, the Baltimore Ravens are giving out sweet gear and goodies leading up to their game vs. the Colts next Monday.

The ‘Week of Winning,’ in partnership with Dunkin’ kicks off Monday. Each day, fans will have to look out for a code on the Ravens’ various social media to enter the day’s drawing.

The codes have to be entered by 11:59 p.m. ET for the day of each respective prize.

The prizes are as follows:

Monday: Marcus Peters autographed helmet and free coffee for a year from Dunkin’. Find the code on Facebook

Tuesday: Lamar Jackson autographed authentic football and a gift basket from Dunkin’. Find the code on Flockbot in the Ravens app or website. Ask the Flockbot: “What is today’s Week of Winning code?”

Wednesday: Odafe Oweh autographed white football and FREE coffee for a year from Dunkin’. Find the code on Twitter

Thursday: Brandon Williams autographed authentic helmet and a gift basket from Dunkin’. Find the code on the Ravens’ Instagram story.

Friday: Two (2) tickets to see the Colts vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium and FREE coffee for a year from Dunkin’. Find the code on Facebook.

You can enter for each prize on this page.

The team last opened the season on Monday Night Football in 2012.