BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is hosting the SynergyBWI Virtual Conference Thursday. It’s an annual business and networking fair that aims to benefit local businesses.
The fair helps small, local and minority businesses by providing information and procurement opportunities with the airport and the State of Maryland.
The airport said the day’s sessions will include information about business funding, how to conduct business with the state, and it will also offer networking opportunities.
Entrepreneurs looking to attend the event can sign up here.