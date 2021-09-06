BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that left one man dead and a teenager injured.
The first shooting happened in the 1100 block of Ellicott Driveway. On the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The second shooting happened in the 3900 block of Kenyon Avenue. On the scene, officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.