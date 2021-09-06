BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Sunday night, police said.
Officers responded at 9:52 p.m. to the 4100 block of Patterson Avenue, where they found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
There were two more shootings in Baltimore Sunday.
At 11:53 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Atkinson Street, where they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a shot graze to the ear. The woman told police her ex-boyfriend shot her during an argument.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
Officers responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown, police said. Due to the victim’s injuries, Homicide detectives have been notified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
An earlier version of this article was posted Sunday, September 5.