TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for cell phone footage and information surrounding this weekend’s shooting at Towson University and now a reward is being offered.

Three people were shot at the heart of campus just one week after classes started. Anyone with information can receive up to $2,000 in reward money if they can lead police to an arrest.

To think she could have been at the unsanctioned event where shots rang out early Saturday morning makes Zoe Umeorah uneasy.

“I wasn’t actually there but me and my friends were gonna go,” said Umeorah. “We heard about it because people kept posting on Snapchat ‘don’t come don’t come there was a shooting three people got shot.'”

The university confirmed one of the victims is a student. All three are currently in stable condition, one out of the hospital but that doesn’t mean all students feel safe.

“Kids shouldn’t have to walk around campus fearing for their lives,” said Umeorah.

“I would say I still feel safe throughout the days,” said Wesley Lancaster. The response to this violence tore Lancaster from a sound sleep. “I woke up when it happened all these sirens coming in.”

When he learned about the shooting, he started noticing more police.

“We definitely saw a few cops and saw an increased police presence the day of,” Lancaster added.

The university said the party was not sanctioned or approved by the school. They don’t know the group who threw the party but said they’re trying to help students cope with the aftermath.

Counseling and support services at the university health center and through the counseling center.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.