BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews agrees to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $56 million.
Andrews was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and he was entering the final year of his rookie contract. His new deal includes $37.6 million in guaranteed money for 63 percent of the deal, per source.
“We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday,” said Eric DeCosta, Ravens executive vice president and general manager.
Sources: The #Ravens and Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews have agreed to terms on a substantial extension, with Andrews getting a 4-year deal worth $56M. The $14M APY means he’ll make more money through 4 years than any other TE in the league. 💰 💰 💰
He will be paid $26.6 million by March 2022. This contract makes him the third highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
That’s a 4-year, $56-million deal for the #Ravens & Mark Andrews. Nearly $38-million of that is guaranteed. Andrews joins George Kittle & Travis Kelce as the highest paid TEs in the league @wjz pic.twitter.com/2VDErygunA
He had 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last season and has 156 catches for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three years in Baltimore.
Andrews became the first tight end in Ravens' history to produce multiple seasons (2019-20) with at least 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Since 2019, his 17 receiving touchdowns are the most among NFL tight ends and tie DK Metcalf (Seattle) for the league's eighth-most overall.