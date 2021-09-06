EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County schools are set to welcome back students this week for their first in-person instruction in over a year.
For one Edgewater high school though, that return to in-person learning will be delayed by a few days thanks to damage from an EF-2 tornado that tore through the region. Repairs to the building are ongoing.
The Center of Applied Technology – South will welcome students back Monday, September 13 after the twister destroyed bleachers and turf on the school’s football field and interior.
Cat South Interior Damage *Not my pictures* @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/CVRPnKKo0m
The delay doesn't mean less work though. The students will need to log in virtually Thursday and Friday to kick off the school year. Staff will have Wednesday to enter the school to get classrooms and offices in order.
The school system said athletics should be able to get back on the field in the near future as work continues on the stadium concession stand and turf field.