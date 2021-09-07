TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect in connection to the shooting at Towson University as 19-year-old Samuel Nnam.

Nnam has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Officials said Nnam was one of the three individuals wounded on Saturday.

#BREAKING Suspect in Towson University shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Samuel Nnam. Attempted 1st degree murder among charges Nnam faces following his arrest. https://t.co/owDqs2XIzS — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 8, 2021

Detectives were able to identify the suspect from evidence collected at the scene and surveillance video. Officials said Nnam began to discharge the firearm, striking himself along with two others including a Towson University student.

Nnam has been charged with carrying a loaded handgun and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He was arrested after discharging from an area hospital.

Nnam is now at the County Detention Center and being held without bail.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department/Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Proud of the great work by our @BaltCoPolice to bring the suspect from Saturday’s university shooting into custody. Thank you for your diligent work as we continue our efforts to keep all Baltimore County communities safe. https://t.co/lvSeFuzZPh — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) September 7, 2021

