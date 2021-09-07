COVID-19 IN MARYLAND95% Of Seniors Have Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting at Towson University.

Officials said that the suspect was one of the three individuals wounded on Saturday.

Detectives learned the suspect discharged the firearm he was carrying striking himself and two others.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department/Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff