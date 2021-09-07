TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting at Towson University.
Officials said that the suspect was one of the three individuals wounded on Saturday.READ MORE: Towson University Officer Suspended After Triple Shooting On Campus, Student Released From Hospital
Detectives learned the suspect discharged the firearm he was carrying striking himself and two others.
This remains an open and active investigation.
Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department/Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.READ MORE: Towson University Tightens Security After Triple Shooting On Campus
