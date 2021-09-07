DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that a 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in connection with his sexual abuse of a two-year-old and a seven-year-old.

According to officials, Brian Anthony Gilbert of District Heights uploaded and advertised at least two videos of child pornography of the seven-year-old victim on an online forum dedicated to child pornography. Authorities said the videos were between 10 and 15 minutes long and Gilbert admitted to producing both videos.

According to his plea agreement, on Sept. 11, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Gilbert’s residence. He waived his rights and agreed to speak. Officials said he shared that between Jan. 2019 and Aug. 2020, he recorded sexual acts between himself and the seven-year-old at least five times. Gilbert advised law enforcement that he recorded the acts in his bedroom and at the child’s residence.

Gilbert also told officers he recorded sexual acts with another victim who was two years old at the time. He informed officers that he distributed the videos on the Tor Network — a computer network designed for anonymous communication online.

Officers seized a number of electronic devices from Gilbert’s bedroom that later revealed over 2,000 files depicting child pornography. Officials said six videos were found with Gilbert engaging in sex acts with both children in his bedroom or at the seven-year-old’s residence.

There were additional files found that included pre-pubescent children under the age of 12 as well as sadistic or masochistic conduct — including the use of instruments or tools on children, and sexual acts between adults and children.

Gilbert faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of production of child pornography and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.