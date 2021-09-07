ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Across Maryland, 95% of seniors have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday.
Of the 7,660,662 doses administered, 1,734,294 have gone to Marylanders age 65 and older, according to data collected by the CDC. In total, 911,080 Maryland seniors have received at least one shot, according to the CDC. Of those, 859,399 seniors–or 89.5%–are fully vaccinated.
"As one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we continue to achieve significant milestones and outpace the national rates across the board, and we are much better prepared to withstand the Delta variant surge," Hogan said in a statement. "Getting first shots in arms—especially among our most vulnerable populations—continues to be our primary mission. The vaccines are very safe, very effective, and they are widely available through pharmacies, primary care providers, and mobile clinics across the state."
Among all adults 18 and older, 81.5% have received at least one dose, Hogan’s office said, and 80.4% of Marylanders age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot.
According to state data, 3,767,812 Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone looking to book an appointment or transportation for seniors can call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Information on clinics is also available at covidvax.maryland.gov.