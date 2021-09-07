ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park announced that they will offer free admission on Sept. 18 as part of the Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day.
"We firmly believe in building a more accessible and inclusive museum for our community. This event allows us to connect with new audiences and further our goals of building a profound sense of place here on the waterfront in Annapolis," said Alice Estrada, President of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.
The event is for museums, zoos and centers from across the nation to capture the essence of the Smithsonian Institution's D.C.-based facilities that offer free admission every day.
The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park will offer free admission for visitors at their new exhibit "Our Changing Waterfront" — it opened to the public this past April.
For more information, visit amaritime.org.