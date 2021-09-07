ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order on Tuesday affirming the county government will use an “equity lens” when reviewing policies, procedures and practices as part of a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.
During a virtual press briefing, Pittman said his administration has been "working to confront the failures of our history and the racism and the structural racism that has led to the disparities we have today."
The Anne Arundel County Diversity Council, an initiative of the county executive's office, recommended the government adopt such a mission statement as a first step, Pittman said.
Using an equity lens will "ensure discrimination of any kind is not supported or promoted as a consequence of governmental initiatives and policies," according to the text of the order. "Our goal is to make our county, 'The Best Place-For All' by staffing a workforce that reflects the diversity of our residents and promotes a workplace culture that embraces individual differences and by honoring the importance of equity within our business communities."
Pete Hill, the director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the county, said he hopes to release a strategic plan for implementing the order by the end of this year.