BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just as many Marylanders return from Labor Day weekend vacations and head back to school, more people are testing positive for COVID-19.

Hospitals across Maryland are continuing to treat more and more people.

“We’ve seen a definitive uptick in the last month or so of covid cases,” said Dr. Mark Goldstein.

On Tuesday, 795 new cases of the virus were reported in Maryland and 37 more people are hospitalized. Some said they believe many are letting their guard down now.

“We low key have not been listening because we need to keep our masks up,” said William Montesdeoca.

“I feel like people are getting a little too comfortable at this point you know everyone’s coming out in large groups because they’re kind of tired of the situation,” said Leanna Sessoms.

Despite the Delta variant continuing to spread across the country, millions of Americans still traveled over the Labor Day weekend — with 7.2 million people going through airport checkpoints and 43 million hitting the road.

But doctors say people still have to be careful.

“We’re going to have to learn how to live with this virus. I think it’s going to become endemic it’s going to become a permanent part of the fabric of our lives and in one sense we have to live we have to see people we’re social animals um but we do have to balance those needs with reasonable precautions,” Dr. Goldstein added.

Doctors recommended masking while indoors, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated.

“The best way to protect against the most harmful effects of the illness is vaccination,” said Dr. Goldstein

The president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association said the doctors and nurses at the 60 hospitals in the state have now been fighting the virus for more than 500 days and would like to prevent more needless illnesses and deaths with the vaccine.