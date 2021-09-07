COVID-19 IN MARYLAND95% Of Seniors Have Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer opened fire in the Upton neighborhood of Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed to WJZ.

The incident reportedly happened on the 600 block of Laurens Street.

There is no word on the circumstances of the shooting or if anyone is injured.

Chopper 13 captured police and EMS presence in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

