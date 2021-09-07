BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer opened fire in the Upton neighborhood of Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed to WJZ.
Chopper 13 captured police and EMS presence in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.