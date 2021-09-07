COVID-19 IN MARYLAND95% Of Seniors Have Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is remembering actor Michael K. Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment Monday night.

Williams won critical acclaim in his role as shotgun-wielding robber Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire.”

Little, a “stick-up boy” based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of the show. Williams also played the immensely popular Chalky White, a racketeer on “Boardwalk Empire.”

“While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him,” HBO told CBS News. “We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

The show’s creator, David Simon, said he couldn’t find the best words to describe Williams Monday night, but called him a “rare talent.”

Though he was born and bred in Brooklyn, Baltimore’s public figures remembered Williams like one of the city’s own.

On CBS This Morning, co-star Wendell Pierce said Williams “gave voice to characters that seldom are elevated.”

“Michael has contributed two of the most iconic characters in the history of American television with Omar and with Chalky White,” said Pierce in a red carpet interview, standing next to Williams.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

CBS Baltimore Staff