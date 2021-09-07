BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is remembering actor Michael K. Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment Monday night.

Williams won critical acclaim in his role as shotgun-wielding robber Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire.”

Little, a “stick-up boy” based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of the show. Williams also played the immensely popular Chalky White, a racketeer on “Boardwalk Empire.”

“While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him,” HBO told CBS News. “We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

The show’s creator, David Simon, said he couldn’t find the best words to describe Williams Monday night, but called him a “rare talent.”

Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 6, 2021

Though he was born and bred in Brooklyn, Baltimore’s public figures remembered Williams like one of the city’s own.

One thing about my guy @BKBMG he was going to cut up on the dance floor! We was cutting up this night lol Was my dawg ever since! Would always check up on me randomly😢Rest up brother thank you for all the love & support! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lJWQhC5efB — Devin | Allen (@byDVNLLN) September 7, 2021

So many great performances…really tragic https://t.co/tTaehvv2dg — Denise Koch WJZ (@DeniseWJZ) September 6, 2021

Terrible news on the passing of Michael K. Williams (@BKBMG) known to many of us as Omar from The Wire. But like many who come to Baltimore for sports, film, music, or more, they comeback and giveback. Here’s how I will remember him from this Spring when he visited West Bmore: pic.twitter.com/qGxqeDwxJD — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithSocial) September 6, 2021

My heart is heavy for the loss of my friend Michael K. Williams. I’ll never forget his laugh when I called him an “actor-vist.” He spent his energy and resources fighting to change a society that should be more humane about 2nd chances. #RestinPower, your impact is everlasting. pic.twitter.com/FEHiu8eHhp — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) September 6, 2021

LEGENDS NEVER DIE pic.twitter.com/vTRu2KGBMp — D. W A T K I N S (@dwatkinsworld) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams showed LOVED in the realest way — and birthed so many careers in BALTIMORE.. People act like The Wire was just a show, it was so much more. The Wire was an outlet , a beginning and a WAY OUT and then a WAY BACK IN TO help so many people 🙏🏾 — D. W A T K I N S (@dwatkinsworld) September 7, 2021

rest in peace to michael k. williams, who always found the beating heart and glimmering menace in every character. pic.twitter.com/zfMqjb2omG — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) September 6, 2021

On CBS This Morning, co-star Wendell Pierce said Williams “gave voice to characters that seldom are elevated.”

Tributes are pouring in for actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role in the hit drama series "The Wire.” “He had an immense talent for the truth. He gave voice to characters that seldom are elevated,” @WendellPierce told @Jerickaduncan. pic.twitter.com/wVoVstHjqA — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 7, 2021

“Michael has contributed two of the most iconic characters in the history of American television with Omar and with Chalky White,” said Pierce in a red carpet interview, standing next to Williams.

What a powerful recognition of the work of your colleague and friend @WendellPierce. Thank you for saying it just this way when #MichaelKWilliams could hear and feel the truth of it. https://t.co/Hq8y9179mz — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 7, 2021

