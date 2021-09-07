BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The driver of a tour bus with 10 passengers was shot early Tuesday morning while driving on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Maryland State Police said.
The bus was on Maryland 295 near I-195 about 2:45 a.m. when a passing motorist opened fire, police said.
The driver was struck and pulled off into the departure lanes of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
None of the passengers was injured during the incident.
The parkway was closed near Nursery Road Tuesday morning for investigators and technicians to process the crime scene.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police’s Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.