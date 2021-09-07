BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating three shootings overnight that left one man dead and a teenager injured.
The first shooting happened in the 1100 block of Ellicott Driveway. On the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
There were two more shootings overnight.
The second shooting happened in the 3900 block of Kenyon Avenue. On the scene, officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
In downtown Baltimore, police were flagged down at Eutaw and West Saratoga Street, where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe he was arguing with a group of men on the 500 block of West Mulberry Street when he was shot.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.