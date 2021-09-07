ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration along with the officials from the Anne Arundel County Government and Department of Public Works announced a new partnership aimed to urge Marylanders to help clean up their communities.
“We’re excited to partner with MDOT SHA in tackling litter in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I encourage all residents to make litter clean-up a priority in their neighborhoods.”READ MORE: Community Group 'Trash Bashers' Cleans Up East Baltimore Neighborhood, Looking For More Employees & Volunteers
Maintenance crews from MDOT SHA and Anne Arundel County DPW will clean up trash from Tuesday, Sept. 7 until Sept. 10 on designated state and county roads.READ MORE: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park To Offer Free Admission As Part Of Smithsonian 17th Annual Museum Day
“Litter along Maryland roadways is unsightly, causes harm to our waterways and wildlife, and costs taxpayers more than $7 million a year,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “It’s a terrible problem that can be improved by all Marylanders tackling the issue together.”MORE NEWS: Vessel From New Shipping Route Connecting Baltimore And Southeast Asia Set To Arrive This Week
Digital signs will be posted on the roads where workers will be to alert drivers.