MONTGOMERY, MD. (WJZ)– The U.S. Department of Education announced that Montgomery College will receive a federal TRIO Educational Opportunity Center grant of $1,368,965 over the next five years.
The college will receive $273,793 per year.READ MORE: Some Homes Remain Uninhabitable After Annapolis Tornado; City Partners To Provide Assistance
TRIO EOC will annually serve at least 1,000 first-generation, low-income, non-bachelor’s degree holders as well as veterans and their families in Montgomery County.
The EOC is looking to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education institutions.READ MORE: WATCH: Governor Hogan To Provide COVID-19 Update Wednesday
They will help guide them through the college enrollment process including admission, financial aid applications and preparing for placement exams.
“We are very grateful for the continuation of this federal grant that allows Montgomery College’s TRIO EOC program to help adult students earn college degrees,” said Dr. Charlene Dukes, interim president of Montgomery College.MORE NEWS: Howard County Leads Maryland With 97% Of Seniors Having Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
For additional information, please contact Montgomery College TRIO EOC Program Director, Beverly Coleman, at 240-567-5644 or by email at Beverly.Coleman@montgomerycollege.edu.