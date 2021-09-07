PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said they are looking for a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit and run that happened in Pasadena Sunday.
Investigators say two pedestrians were walking south on the shoulder of northbound Governor Ritchie Highway around 9:12p.m. when a car made a U-turn from the southbound direction striking the victims.READ MORE: Bus Driver Shot Early Tuesday Morning While Traveling On B-W Parkway, Police Say
The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled north on Ritchie Highway in what is believed to be a dark-colored ’07-’14 Dodge Avenger R/T with damage to the passenger side.
READ MORE: Baltimore Officer Opened Fire In Upton Neighborhood, Police Say
52-year-old Mario Garcia Morales of the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway was killed in the accident and an unidentified 11-year-old boy, also of the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway, suffered minor injuries.
The fatal crash remains under investigation but police say the driver caused the accident by failing to drive within a single lane of travel.MORE NEWS: Young Adult Cannabis Consumers Nearly Twice As Likely To Suffer From A Heart Attack, Research Show
Anyone with information about this accident is encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.