GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A propane tank explosion in Gaithersburg has obliterated a home and sent two to the hospital Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.
One person that was rescued has a traumatic injury, and has been transported via helicopter to a trauma center.
Crews responded to the house on the 28000 block of Laytonsville Road around 8 a.m., the house had collapsed and at least one person was trapped and had to be rescued.
Crews are working to stabilise the house.

PIO on scene of 23601 Laytonsville Rd. One victim rescued for the structure. Tech rescue crews responding to stabilize structure. pic.twitter.com/HRcHl0wrdw
— Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) September 7, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.