By CBS Baltimore Staff
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A propane tank explosion in Gaithersburg has obliterated a home and sent two to the hospital Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

One person that was rescued has a traumatic injury, and has been transported via helicopter to a trauma center.

Crews responded to the house on the 28000 block of Laytonsville Road around 8 a.m., the house had collapsed and at least one person was trapped and had to be rescued.

Crews are working to stabilise the house.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

