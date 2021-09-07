BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s one thing to see the NFL players on TV, but it’s even more impressive to see them face to face. Kids at Curtis Bay Elementary Middle School not only did that but they got new backpacks and school supplies from them too. They also got some school supplies for the upcoming year.

It was all courtesy of Ravens Cornerback Marcus Peters and Center Bradley Bozeman. Both players represented the Fam 1st Family and the Bozeman Foundation and as a result, 100 kids got the supplies they need to take on a new school year. Between posing for pictures, and spending time with the kids in South Baltimore, each spent some time talking to WJZ about what giving back means to them.

“It’s just something that’s always been in my nature with me growing up,” the Oakland native Peters said. “It’s always a blessing to give back to somebody who needs it. It just feels good to be able to go outside and to be able to see these kids, interact, and be at school, and to see their joy.”

“To be able to give them something they can be proud of and to come to school with,” Bozeman said. His 6 foot 5 frame towers over the WJZ cameras. “It’s been such a great day so far. Marcus has supplied us with the backpacks with his foundation. It’s a group effort. That’s what we’re here for.”

Bozeman’s Tik Tok shows his foundation getting all the supplies ready the night before. This isn’t the first time either player has given back. The Bozemans fed hundreds in 2020 through a Thanksgiving Food Drive. Peters’ Fam 1st Family brought in the new year delivering 12,000 meals.

Nikki Bozeman, Bradley’s wife, was also excited to be in the community again.

“While the kids were coming up to get the backpacks, Bozeman goes, “Wow isn’t this awesome to be back,” she smiles. “It’s crazy to think it’s been almost 2 years without seeing these kids and talk to them, or give them a hug so I think it was really cool.”

It’s another big play for the birds and they’re always the “first down” in our Baltimore community. The Ravens fly out to Las Vegas later this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night.