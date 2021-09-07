BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are celebrating the start of the season with several activities this week, culminating in a kickoff watch party.

The Countdown To Kickoff Week is hosted in partnership with Miller Lite, and starts Wednesday.

Here’s the schedule for the excitement, as posted by the Ravens.

Wednesday: Purple Kickoff Special

Students can visit baltmoreravens.com/kickoff for a special video message from Poe.

Friday: Purple Friday Rally

The Ravens are hosting a special Purple Friday Rally (8 – 10 a.m.) with Poe and Cheerleaders in Baltimore City. The “travel rally” will start at McKeldin Square and continue to Pratt Street and President Street.

Friday: Miller Lite Caravan

Join Ravens Legends LB Adalius Thomas and CB Chris McAlister, Playmakers, Cheerleaders and Poe on the Miller Lite Caravan for fun and giveaways. The caravan will make stops at Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill (8809 Satyr Hill Rd. Parkville, MD; 6 – 6:45 p.m.) and Looney’s Perry Hall (8706 Belair Rd. Perry Hall, MD; 7 – 7:45 p.m.)

Friday: Purple Friday at The Famous

Fans can help kick off the Ravens’ new partnership with Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (6536 Holabird Ave. Baltimore, MD; 8 – 10 p.m.) with Miller Lite specials, Ravens Legends LB Adalius Thomas and CB Chris McAlister, Cheerleaders, the Marching Ravens and Poe.

Monday: Countdown to Kickoff Watch Party, presented by Miller Lite

The Ravens will host a watch party at M&T Bank Stadium for fans to view the Ravens-Raiders game. The event features a live pre-game performance by All Time Low, a halftime drone and fireworks show as well as appearances by Ravens Legends LB Adalius Thomas and CB Chris McAlister, Cheerleaders, the Marching Ravens and Poe.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be open with the Ravens Flock Friendly Fare menu ($3 hot dogs, $7 chicken tenders and fries, $6 burgers, $3 fountain sodas, $5-6 beers, $7-9 seltzers, etc.). Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Tickets are available at BaltmoreRavens.com/CTK.

For more information on the 2021 Countdown to Kickoff week, visit the team’s website.