By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens inked tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension on Monday night, keeping the receiving threat in purple and black through the 2025 season.

And the announcement of the deal–worth a reported $56 million–just so happened to fall on Andrews’ birthday.

“Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family – and happy birthday.”

News of the contract was celebrated by Andrews’ Baltimore teammates on social media.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Free safety DeShon Elliott

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

Linebacker Patrick Queen

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (who signed a five-year deal in October 2020)

Some former Ravens, such as wide receiver Willie Snead and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., weighed in, as did Lincoln Riley, head coach of Andrews’ college team, the Oklahoma Sooners.

CBS Baltimore Staff