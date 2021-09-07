BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens inked tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension on Monday night, keeping the receiving threat in purple and black through the 2025 season.
And the announcement of the deal–worth a reported $56 million–just so happened to fall on Andrews’ birthday.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Reports 795 New Cases, 7 Deaths
“Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family – and happy birthday.”
News of the contract was celebrated by Andrews’ Baltimore teammates on social media.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson
Free safety DeShon Elliott
Well deserved 🤝 https://t.co/mbJeERRViF
— DeShon Elliott
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
So happy for Money Mark 🤑🤑 Happy Birthday Bro 🐐🐐🐐 @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/cDqiDzX4IT
— Hollywood Brown
Linebacker Patrick Queen
Congrats bro🔥 @Mandrews_81 https://t.co/6V8x9pxSQ1 pic.twitter.com/YI90EUpR8p
— Patrick Queen
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (who signed a five-year deal in October 2020)
Raven 4 lyfe💰 https://t.co/e5dhhAGffd
— Marlon Humphrey
I can’t wait to ask Mark for some money tommorrow 😊
— Marlon Humphrey
Some former Ravens, such as wide receiver Willie Snead and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., weighed in, as did Lincoln Riley, head coach of Andrews’ college team, the Oklahoma Sooners.
Seen my dog pour his heart and soul into this game!! Real life earned! 💰✊🏾 https://t.co/IpWBHNxefD
— Orlando Brown Jr.
Congratz Brodie. Much deserved 🔥💯 @Mandrews_81 https://t.co/3xeSj0Hsa8
— Willie Snead IV
Congrats Mark…totally deserving#oudna https://t.co/SVSemetVME
