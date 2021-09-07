COVID-19 IN MARYLAND95% Of Seniors Have Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Boaters, Labor Day Weekend Rescue, Maryland Police, Natural Resources Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Natural Resources Police along with the Marine Emergency Team and Baltimore County Police Marine Unit saved two boaters after their boat began to sink Saturday.

Officials said the 17 FT vessel began to sink causing one of the passengers to fall overboard and trapping the second.

READ MORE: Community Group 'Trash Bashers' Cleans Up East Baltimore Neighborhood, Looking For More Employees & Volunteers

Both passengers were rescued and pulled to safety.

READ MORE: MDOT State Highway Administration Partners With Anne Arundel County To Help Tackle Trash Problem

CBS Baltimore Staff