BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Natural Resources Police along with the Marine Emergency Team and Baltimore County Police Marine Unit saved two boaters after their boat began to sink Saturday.
Officials said the 17 FT vessel began to sink causing one of the passengers to fall overboard and trapping the second.
Both passengers were rescued and pulled to safety.
This past Saturday, NRP, Marine Emergency Team 21, and the Baltimore County Police Marine Unit worked together to save two boaters! A 17ft vessel began to sink, causing a male passenger to fall overboard and trapping a female passenger. Both were rescued! Good Job, team! pic.twitter.com/4M6ET43tnq
— Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) September 7, 2021