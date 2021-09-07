ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.
The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.READ MORE: Some Homes Remain Uninhabitable After Annapolis Tornado; City Partners To Provide Assistance
Watch live on CBSN Baltimore.READ MORE: Howard County Leads Maryland With 97% Of Seniors Having Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
🎙Governor Hogan will provide a #COVID update to Marylanders tomorrow at 2:00 pm.
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) September 7, 2021MORE NEWS: Harford County To Begin Accepting Applications For COVID-19 Relief Grants For Businesses, Nonprofits