KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a water rescue in Kingsville.
Crews responded to the 1200 block of Belair Road.READ MORE: Rally Held Outside Carroll County School Board Meeting Wednesday Evening
Initial reports say that a victim was found pinned between two rocks.
The victim was rescued and taken to area hospital treatments, reports say.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
**Update** 11200 Belair Rd 21087. Big Gunpowder, patient rescued from between 2 large rocks and transported to hospital via medivac. @ 1952 TA pic.twitter.com/258IX3I2BzREAD MORE: 'Trucks For Tots' Set To Return This Fall At Maryland Zoo
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 9, 2021
Units on scene of swift water rescue Big Gunpowder, 11200 Belair Rd. 21287. Patient pinned between two rocks, has been rescued and being transported for treatment. DT 6:31PM TA pic.twitter.com/qK1WjduWfv
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 8, 2021MORE NEWS: Repeat Offender Alonta Johnson Sentenced To 30 Years For Attempted Murder