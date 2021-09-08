COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 200 In ICU As Key Metrics Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a water rescue in Kingsville.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Belair Road.

Initial reports say that a victim was found pinned between two rocks.

The victim was rescued and taken to area hospital treatments, reports say.

CBS Baltimore Staff