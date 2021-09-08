PAROLE, Md. (WJZ) — A community still recovering one week after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Annapolis.

“We have no electricity, no anything we’re uninhabitable,” said one woman.

Signs of destruction are still on display in Parole — one of the hardest-hit areas.

“My porch was completely devastated on the left,” a woman explained to WJZ. “We have trees on and into the house.”

To help people and businesses get back on their feet, the city hosted a Town Hall Wednesday at the Mount Olive Community Life Center. Agencies like the Red Cross and FEMA were there to provide resources.

“When it gets tough, this community digs deep and today is a good example of that.”

City and county officials praised the efforts of the community who quickly came together to lend a helping hand.

“This tornado went about 11 miles and it did devastation throughout and every community that was hit, came together.”

Kimberly Noel Clarke lost her family home in the tornado. She said this means everything to her as she tries to pick up the pieces.

“We know that they escaped will be changed forever. But we do have each other,” Clarke said.

There is another community cleanup effort scheduled in Parole this Sunday.

County Executives Pittman also said they’re working on turning a loan program into a grant program to help businesses along West Street that were impacted.