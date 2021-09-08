BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that Maryland will be a part of two multistate settlements with Johnson and Johnson along with the three largest distributors of opioid medications.
"No amount of money could ever compensate for the devastation wrought by the opioid epidemic," said Attorney General Frosh. "But these settlements will bring much-needed funds to address the harms Marylanders have suffered. The funds will provide addiction treatment, prevention, and other abatement programs across the State to help Marylanders recover."
Maryland is set to join 41 other states, five territories and D.C. in settlements. Officials said the settlement will resolve allegations that McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health failed to monitor and report suspicious orders of opioid products — resulting in the diversion of those drugs on a massive scale.
The Johnson and Johnson settlement will resolve allegations that the company "deceptively marketed its fentanyl products to healthcare providers and patients."
Maryland and its subdivisions could receive up to $411.17 million from McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health. Johnson and Johnson could pay up to $91.6 million.
Additionally, under the settlement agreement, the Distributors will begin extensive monitoring and reporting programs to address suspicious orders and diversion of opioids and Johnson and Johnson will cease its sale of opioids.