ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday that all Marylanders 65 or older that live in congregate care settings now qualify for booster shots.
The order applies to all of the state's nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers and developmentally disabled group homes. The order is effective immediately.
Additionally, all pharmacies and vaccine providers have been instructed to provide booster shots to those who consider themselves to be immunocompromised, no prescription or doctor’s order needed.
Governor Hogan said the results of a statewide antibody testing program for Marylanders in congregant facilities spurred the decision.
“This pilot program, which was one of the first of its kind in the country, included more than 500 nursing home residents from across Maryland,” Hogan said. “The findings reported by the Maryland Department of Health indicate that more than 60% demonstrated some form of waning immunity over time, and showed that as many as one in three are now particularly vulnerable.”
Hogan during the announcement also called on the Biden administration to expedite the approval of vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds as school starts, and to advance FDA approval of the Moderna and J&J vaccines.