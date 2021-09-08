COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 200 In ICU As Key Metrics Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos brought in just shy of $168.5 million in revenue during August, a 12.6% increase from the same period a year ago when casino capacity was capped at 50% due to the pandemic, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency said on Wednesday.

Of that, the state received more than $71 million, with a majority of that money, roughly $51.8 million, going to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund, the agency said.

MGM National Harbor and Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover led the way with $67.4 million and $59.5 million, respectively, in August revenue.

Horseshoe Casino brought in just over $18 million last month, and the state’s other three casinos–Ocean Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino Perryville and Rocky Gap Casino–didn’t eclipse the $10 million mark.

