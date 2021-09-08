BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Glow On,” the third album from local hardcore group Turnstile, debuted at number 30 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart tracking album sales, and currently ranks as the third-best selling vinyl album in the country.
Praised by music sites such as Pitchfork, Paste magazine and Stereogum, "Glow On," co-produced by Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates and Mike Elizondo, has been celebrated for its boundary-pushing take on the hardcore genre, a faster, more aggressive offshoot of punk music.
Below, the four-track short film "Turnstile Love Connection" offers a proper sampling.
In July, the band took out a billboard here in Baltimore to announce the August release of “Glow On” on Roadrunner Records, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group. On Sept. 16, Turnstile is set to play a sold-out record release show at Baltimore Soundstage.