CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for the two suspects who stole a French bulldog at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Officials said on Sept. 7 just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Walbridge Street. The victim was walking her dog, Alfred, when a matte black four-door sedan pulled up beside her.
One suspect then got out, displayed a handgun and demanded the dog. They then fled off with the dog.
Officials said Alfred is black and tan, has spots on his paws and a white stripe down his chest.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).