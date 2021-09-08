COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 200 In ICU As Key Metrics Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for the two suspects who stole a French bulldog at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Officials said on Sept. 7 just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Walbridge Street. The victim was walking her dog, Alfred, when a matte black four-door sedan pulled up beside her.

One suspect then got out, displayed a handgun and demanded the dog. They then fled off with the dog.

Officials said Alfred is black and tan, has spots on his paws and a white stripe down his chest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

