ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials announced that a 28-year-old repeat offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder.

Alonta Johnson of Baltimore was sentenced to 30 years for the attempted second-degree murder of Anthony Jeppi in the parking garage at Maryland Live Casino.

“There’s no reason that a simple disagreement should lead to an individual being shot. The defendant’s actions were cold and callous and this sentence holds him accountable for his actions,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Additionally, I would like to thank police and prosecutors who worked diligently in securing justice for Mr. Jeppi. We are fortunate to have the technology that was crucial in identifying the defendant and presenting that evidence in the courtroom.”

According to officials, on July 19, 2020 Jeppi and three friends were leaving Live Casino in Hanover when he walked past a silver Infiniti occupied by Johnson. A verbal exchange occurred between the two before the driver fired one round of bullets at Jeppi. The victim was struck in the torso which shattered two ribs and penetrated his spleen. The driver then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he underwent surgery. He was only able to provide police officers with a brief description of his assailant.

Through investigation, detectives were able to obtain and review video of the shooting which revealed that the driver of the Infiniti had possibly entered the casino earlier that morning and provided an interim identification to staff in the name of Johnson.

Officials discovered a silver Infiniti sedan exiting the mall approximately two minutes after the shooting through plate reader technology. A warrant was initiated and an alert was placed on the vehicle.

Two days later Johnson was arrested in Baltimore City on unrelated charges.

During his arrest, body camera footage from a BPD officer showed Johnson wearing a pendant and watch identical to that of the shooting suspect who entered the Maryland Live Casino.

The silver Infiniti was located in Baltimore a few days later.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department later retrieved the pendant, watch and car keys which were located on Johnson during his unrelated arrest in Baltimore City.

Johnson was also on probation for a previous armed robbery conviction from 2014.