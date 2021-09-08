COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 200 In ICU As Key Metrics Rise
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong storms are expected in the central Maryland region Wednesday evening, with the threat of damaging winds and heavy rain and the possibility of isolated hail or an isolated tornado.

The storms are projected to arrive between 7-11 p.m. and move west to east, covering the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

With a cold front moving in, temperatures on Thursday are projected to be cooler with less humidity.

