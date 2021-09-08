BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong storms are expected in the central Maryland region Wednesday evening, with the threat of damaging winds and heavy rain and the possibility of isolated hail or an isolated tornado.
Scattered severe t-storms are possible this evening as a cold front approaches from the west.
With a cold front moving in, temperatures on Thursday are projected to be cooler with less humidity.