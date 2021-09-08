TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A judge ordered Samuel Nnam, 19, be held without bond after prosecutors allege he shot two people and himself during an unsanctioned event on the Towson University campus last Saturday.

Prosecutors referred to surveillance footage of the shooting and said Nnam is “an incredible threat to public safety.”

Nnam has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in the shooting, which happened on Sept. 4 around 2 a.m. during a gathering of at least 400 people in Freedom Square. Three people, including a student, were injured.

According to charging documents, investigators spoke with Nnam at Sinai Hospital as he was being treated for his injuries and he said he had no recollection of what happened that night or how he got there.

Detectives then reviewed surveillance footage of the incident that shows a group of three men walking over to an unknown man in the crowd. One of the three men struck the unknown individual in the head, according to charging documents.

Investigators believe that, during the altercation, Nnam fired a gun, striking two other people and himself, according to charging documents.

In the video, the crowd is seen fleeing the scene and a black man is seen lying in the middle of the courtyard, where two shell casings were later found by police, according to charging documents.

On the video, the man can be seen reaching in his pants and pulling out what looks like a firearm and throwing it toward a wall. He later can be seen making a phone call. Another person, according to charging documents, picked up the gun and a purse and ran away with the items.

A group picked up the man lying in the courtyard, and other cameras on campus show them taking the man toward Union Bridge, the location where Nnam was eventually found with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to charging documents.

During a bail hearing Wednesday, Nnam appeared virtually and used a walker to enter the video room.

His attorney said the surveillance video is not clear on how Nnam came into possession of the gun.

A veteran Towson University police officer was suspended pending an investigation into whether they followed established procedures in the incident, but the police union slammed that move on Wednesday and said University President Kim Schatzel was using the officer as “a scapegoat for the failure in leadership at Towson University.”