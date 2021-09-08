BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head by an assumed stray bullet in northwest Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in shooting victim. The teen had an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators say the boy was getting out of the car with his dad at the 3700 block of Belle Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he felt a sharp pain in the back of his head.
His dad drove him to an urgent care center, where a doctor found a bullet just under the skin of his skull. He was then transported to an area hospital.
Investigators believe the teen was not the intended target.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup