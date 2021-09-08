TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Samuel Nnam, 19, is being held without bond after prosecutors allege he shot two people and himself during an unsanctioned event on the Towson University campus last Saturday.

Court documents said Nnam showed up at the Towson University party with two others Saturday morning when someone in that group hit someone else in the head. Gunfire then followed, sending people running in all directions.

Officers found a female student shot in the torso and another victim, who arrived with the shooting suspect — was also shot in the torso. Nnam was carried away from the scene and found a short time later by a stairwell on campus with a gunshot wound to the leg.

His attorney says video is not clear how he came into possession of the gun. Nnam is charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree murder and first degree assault. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) September 8, 2021

Documents state that Nnam appeared virtually in court Wednesday — using a walker and holding his newly-bandaged upper right thigh through an orange jumpsuit.

However, charging documents do not indicate Nnam was actually seen on video shooting a gun but rather tossing it — stating that reached “into the front of his pants, removed what appears to be a handgun, and throws the handgun away from himself towards the wall.”

The documents suggest another suspect picked up the gun and a purse and left the scene. Prosecutors argued in court Wednesday that Nnam is an “incredible threat to public safety.” He’s been charged with multiple counts of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

His attorney argued the video leaves a lot of questions open including how Nnam came into possession of the gun during the chaos.

The female victim told investigators she went to the party with friends and saw the crowd pushing and getting away from something but did not see what. She has since been released from the hospital.

Nnam appeared virtually, entering the video room using a walker and holding his upper right thigh through his orange jumpsuit. He was shot in the Saturday morning incident and found wounded near Union Bridge, according to court documents. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) September 8, 2021

A university police officer is on paid suspension pending the investigation but it’s not clear from court records the officer’s actions that night.

Nnam faces life in prison if convicted. He’s due in court again next month.