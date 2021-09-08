BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the 2021 Orioles season has had plenty of lowlights, there’s the potential for a few milestones worth celebrating with centerfielder Cedric Mullins on the cusp of becoming the first 30-30 player in team history and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle threatening the franchise’s single-season home run record for a rookie.
And the team already crossed a historic first off the list thanks to broadcaster Melanie Newman, who in July was a member of the first all-female broadcast team in Major League Baseball history.
During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Newman became the first-ever woman to call play-by-play for an Orioles game.
Not surprisingly, Newman now has her fair share of fans. At Tuesday night’s game between the Orioles and Kansas City Royals, the cameras showed a young girl in the stands with a sign that read: “Hey, Melanie Newman, need help in the booth?”
First yet > First ever@MelanieLynneN is inspiring the next generation of young broadcasters 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fxtcCFSwCC
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 8, 2021
The team later shared a video of the young girl meeting her hero after the last out for a hug an an autograph, along with the message, "Representation matters."
Meet your heroes.
Representation matters 👏 https://t.co/kaBRCLKeB4 pic.twitter.com/SJb9llequo
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 8, 2021
Newman later tweeted that her “heart could explode” after meeting the young girl, Ellee. “She’s going to do big things,” Newman said.

Update: I got to meet Ellee. She’s going to do big things. My heart could explode. Huge thank you to our @Orioles staff making this happen 🖤🧡! pic.twitter.com/WcEkihhGqY
— Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) September 8, 2021
The broadcaster later added that the encounter “made my season.”