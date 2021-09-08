COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 200 In ICU As Key Metrics Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the 2021 Orioles season has had plenty of lowlights, there’s the potential for a few milestones worth celebrating with centerfielder Cedric Mullins on the cusp of becoming the first 30-30 player in team history and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle threatening the franchise’s single-season home run record for a rookie.

And the team already crossed a historic first off the list thanks to broadcaster Melanie Newman, who in July was a member of the first all-female broadcast team in Major League Baseball history.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Newman became the first-ever woman to call play-by-play for an Orioles game.

Not surprisingly, Newman now has her fair share of fans. At Tuesday night’s game between the Orioles and Kansas City Royals, the cameras showed a young girl in the stands with a sign that read: “Hey, Melanie Newman, need help in the booth?”

The team later shared a video of the young girl meeting her hero after the last out for a hug an an autograph, along with the message, “Representation matters.”

Newman later tweeted that her “heart could explode” after meeting the young girl, Ellee. “She’s going to do big things,” Newman said.

The broadcaster later added that the encounter “made my season.”

CBS Baltimore Staff