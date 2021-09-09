SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police announced that they have charged a 24-year-old man with impersonating a police officer in Wicomico County.
Isaiah Aaron Elsely of Fruitland was charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer. According to authorities, troopers received multiple complaints of a man operating a Ford Crown Victoria, with no police markings on it, in the area of Ocean Highway. Police were advised that Elsey activated red and blue emergency lights in order to move traffic out of his way.
It was also reported that Elsey activated emergency lights and attempted to conduct traffic stops in the same area.
Troopers were able to identify Elsey through witnesses and social media posts.
Investigators are still working to determine if there are any other victims associated with this case. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101