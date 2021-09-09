ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley on Thursday said his office is working to find solutions to the bus driver shortage after parents began calling city hall.
The city's transportation department is planning to put out a request for people with the appropriate licensing to work as temporary drivers after passing a background check.
City Manager David Jarrell is also looking for other ways to assist the school system, Buckley’s office said.
"I have seen the City of Annapolis staff step up when there is a need, including throughout last week's tornado," Buckley said in a statement. "I got word yesterday that Annapolis Police are giving rides to students on a voluntary basis. This is the very meaning of service. We endeavor to fill a need where possible."
Buckley’s office started receiving calls about school bus issues on Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto told the mayor "a number of drivers" didn't show up for work at the independent contractor the county uses to drive school buses, Buckley's office said.
School systems nationwide are struggling to hire school bus drivers amid COVID-19 concerns.