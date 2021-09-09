ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis Town Center will host Night Out on the Town, an outdoor concert and fundraiser to help tornado relief efforts, on Oct. 10, the shopping center announced on Thursday.
The event will be headlined by '80s cover band The Reagan Years, Danah Koch and DJ Manjo from JAGMAC
An EF-2 tornado, part of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit Annapolis on Sept. 1, and the damage caused by the storm led to 26 buildings being condemned. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County, the other being an EF-0 in Edgewater.
“It was terrible to see the destruction left by Ida,” Annapolis Town Center general manager Anthony Henry said in a statement. “We hope this event will encourage the community to gather for an enjoyable evening while also helping to raise funds for those in need.”
Vintage Views: A Wandering Bar will offer food and drinks and food trucks will also be onsite.
Tickets go on sale soon and range between $25-$30.