BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that Baltimore City’s vaccination rate is among the top three percent in U.S. jurisdictions with similar vaccination rates. The city is also in the lowest 20 percent for cumulative covid-19 incidence rate and lowest 30 percent for mortality rates, according to research from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“The analysis by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows that Baltimore’s equitable approach towards confronting COVID-19 is working,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Through a coordinated effort that embraces science and data, we have saved countless lives and protected many Baltimoreans from the worst of COVID-19. This progress reflects the tireless efforts of the Baltimore City Health Department and our courageous first responders and health care professionals. I also want to thank every organization and concerned neighbor in Baltimore who encouraged friends and loved ones to wear a mask and get vaccinated throughout this pandemic.”

According to research, compared to other “semi-urban” places, Baltimore has regularly reported higher vaccination coverage during data collection. As of June 30, 60 percent of those ages 12 and older in Baltimore are vaccinated — higher than 317 of 326 jurisdictions.

The overall covid-19 incidence rate was also in the lowest 20 percent and the mortality rate was in the lowest 30 percent, as of June 30.

“The City’s COVID-19 response efforts have always been collective and collaborative, involving multiple partners and stakeholders across the City,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “ While there is still much work to be done to vaccinate our residents, this comparative analysis shows what we can do as a City when working together towards the common goal of protecting the health of all residents.”

The analysis was conducted by Dr. Kyu Han Lee, a research associate, and Dr. Melissa Marx, assistant professor of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Additionally, Baltimore reported fewer cases and deaths, per population, than other counties between July of 2020 and Oct, 2020 and Nov. 202 and Feb. 2021. The city did experience spikes in the spring of 2020 and 2021.

“This analysis uses a method of grouping counties previously established to identify counties with similar population characteristics,” said Dr. Kyu Han Lee, the lead author. “Compared to most other counties in its group, Baltimore City has experienced fewer COVID cases, less mortality, and more vaccination.”