KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Kent Island.
Crews responded to the area of Carinis Pizza on Romancoke Rd. At least nine people are injured.
Two people are being taken to Shock Trauma. Seven were taken to area hospitals. All of the injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.