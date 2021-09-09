BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Staff with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will next week assess the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Anne Arundel and Cecil counties to help determine if the state wants to seek federal assistance.
On Monday, Sept. 13, federal officials with FEMA Region 3 will meet with state and local agencies to conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment.
Using the information that's collected, Gov. Larry Hogan can then determine if the damage is beyond what Maryland can handle and the state wants to make a formal request to the White House for federal relief.
In Anne Arundel County, an EF-2 tornado hit Annapolis on Sept. 1, and the damage caused by the storm led to 26 buildings being condemned. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the county, the other being an EF-0 in Edgewater.
In Cecil County, the Elk River rose to significant levels and caused flooding in Elkton.