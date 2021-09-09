BOONESBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that 53-year-old James Maynard, Jr., of Boonesboro, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to Maynard’s guilty plea, Maynard used a social media account to meet a 14-year-old female. During his initial conversation with the victim over social media, she told Maynard that she was 14 years old and he introduced himself as a 52-year-old man.

Over time, Maynard’s conversations with the victim became increasingly sexual. On the second day of their online chat, Maynard asked her to send him nude photographs of herself. The victim took the photos that Maynard requested, using her tablet computer to take the photo while she was in her bedroom.

She sent the photos to Maynard through social media. Maynard made numerous sexually explicit comments about her genitals, and what he wanted to do to her. He persuaded her to take and send him more photos.

Maynard also sent images of his penis to the victim.

After she sent Maynard the photographs, she began to feel upset about the social media conversation with Maynard. She tried to delete the images of herself, and she asked a trusted adult for help. Around this same time, City of Frederick Police Department detectives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started an investigation and forensically analyzed the tablet computer and social media records.

Investigators discovered additional evidence that Maynard was using the internet to exploit the victim.

On Dec. 5, 2019, a search warrant was carried out at Maynard’s residence and his cell phone was taken.

A forensic analysis of the phone showed several images relevant to the investigation, including an image of the victim.

Investigators interviewed Maynard, who initially claimed that he thought the victim was 19-years-old. However, Maynard then admitted that he knew the victim was 14-years-old at the time that he communicated with her on social media.