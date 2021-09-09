ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Members of community organizations in areas with low vaccination rates will go door-to-door to encourage residents to get the shot and provide health education as part of a new state program, the Maryland Department of Health announced on Thursday.
Under the new initiative, called the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project, canvassers will visit homes in ZIP Codes with low vaccination rates to provide information on locations to receive the shot or get tested.READ MORE: Ravens Seek Another Season-Opening Blowout Win Vs Raiders
The campaign is set to begin in mid-September and will run through June 2022.
“We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating Marylanders against COVID-19, yet we understand that some unvaccinated residents still need more information,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a statement. “By going door-to-door and sharing information, we can help more Marylanders make an informed decision about getting vaccinated as we continue our efforts to ensure there is no arm left behind.”READ MORE: Baltimore County To Require All Employees Get COVID Vaccine Or Submit To Testing
Funding for the program was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state health department’s Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities (MHHD) dispersed $2 million to 20 different community organizations, including groups in Baltimore City and Prince George’s, Charles, Frederick, Baltimore and Howard counties. A full list of the groups can be found here.
Another $1 million is set aside to provide funding for seven additional groups.
The Maryland Department of Health is providing training for the community organizations on medical terminology, cultural competency and personal safety.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Killed On Route 29 In Ellicott City On Thursday Morning
“We’re urging everyone in these most vulnerable communities to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said MHHD Deputy Director Dr. Mark Martin. “These door-to-door efforts are important in generating awareness, addressing vaccine hesitancy through education and saving lives.”