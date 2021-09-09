GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Montogomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
Officials said on Aug. 31 around 8:50 p.m. officers responded to the 23000 block of Stringtown Road for a reported armed robbery. Detectives learned that the suspect entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.READ MORE: Towson University Police Union Says They Don't Feel Supported By The University Following Campus Shooting
Montgomery County Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Damascushttps://t.co/KHT61sWDmX pic.twitter.com/d71Wrf22lj
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 9, 2021READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Searching For 34-Year-Old Nicholas Andrew Gegor
The suspect is described as Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. Officials said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask with a hood on his head.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS.MORE NEWS: Ravens’ Edwards, Peters Have Injured Knees; Freeman Added