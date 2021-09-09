MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ)– A new 9/11 traveling exhibit is now being unveiled in Middle River just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

It features artifacts that tell some of the lesser-known stories about 9/11. The creator of this exhibit said he wants everyone to remember what happened to those that were too young or weren’t around when it happened.

“There’s the plane parts,” said Chuck Ritz, exhibit founder.

There are stories behind every piece of 9/11 history now on display at this new exhibit in Middle River. Stories that Ritz said have to be told especially for some of the youngest Americans.

“We want to try to educate the 70 million Americans that weren’t born or too young to remember 9/11,” said Ritz.

The traveling exhibit called America’s 9/11 living classroom is starting out in Middle River and features 40 stories told with artifacts from ground zero, the pentagon and the war on terror. They’re hoping to educate visitors about some of the lesser-known accounts from that fateful day.

“This shared a lot of stories, talks about the great boatlift and gander Newfoundland and you know different ideas, different stories from 9/11 that people may not know about,” said Ritz.

There are also personal belongings from those who died on 9/11. Their families are getting the first look at the new exhibit before it opens to the public on Sunday, so their stories can continue to be told.

“As the generation who witnessed 9/11 who lived through it, you know one day we’re all going to be gone so we hope to keep the promise to never forget is passed on to the younger generation,” said Ritz.

This exhibit is open to the public open on Sundays starting at 11 a.m. until the end of the month. It will also be open this upcoming Monday.

There is no charge for admission.